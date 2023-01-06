Sumona Chakravarti Enjoys New Year Vacation With Sun, Sea And Hot Air Balloons In Turkey; See Pics

New Delhi: Actor Sumona Chakravarti shared new pictures from her dreamy new year vacation in Turkey on Friday.

She shared a series of pictures on her social media handle with the stunning backdrops of several places in Turkey. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sumona wrote, “Ended 2022 with the most spectacular sunrise of the year. From freezing Cappadocia to the sunny cold weather in Bodrum! Thank you Universe for the experience & the memories (double pink heart and evil eye emojis). Part ½.”

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti)

