Summer Skincare Tips: 5 DIY Masks

While we have our moisturizers, sunscreens, exfoliators and other ingredients required for the ultimate summer skincare routine in check, our face too, requires something cool to protect it from sunburns, rashes, and other skin conditions.

As suggested by Dr Monica Kapoor, Celebrity Cosmetologist and Director at Flawless Cosmetic Clinics to HealthShots show your face some much-needed love and protection.

Use these 5 DIY cooling face masks to protect skin from the summer heat, suggested by Dr Kapoor:

1. Aloe vera and lemon juice face mask

Lemon juice effectively remove the grease while adding a fresh fragrance to the skin and aloe vera keeps the skin moisturised. To make this quick face mask, take 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel and add 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice into it. Mix both the ingredients to make a paste and cover your face with this paste and wash after 20 minutes.

2. Cucumber and watermelon face mask

Both cucumber and watermelon are high water content sources which can keep your skin hydrated, moisturized and dirt free, keeping it cool and fresh. To make this face mask, take cucumber juice (or pulp) and watermelon fruit, and mix them with two teaspoons of powdered milk and one egg white. You can put the ingredients in a blender and make a smooth paste. After this, apply this paste to the face and neck area and rinse off with water after half an hour.

3. Mint and multani mitti

Mint has cooling properties that help calm irritated skin while multani mitti will sap away excess oil from the skin. Take a bunch of washed mint leaves, grind to a paste. Take half a cup of multani mitti and add the mint paste to it to form a thin paste. Apply this paste on the face and neck area and wash when dry.

4. Fruit Face mask

To make this mask, take fruits like banana, apple, papaya, watermelon and mix them together and apply them to the face. Keep it on for 20- 30 minutes. Papaya is rich in enzymes and helps cleanse dead skin cells, banana tightens the skin and apple contains pectin that helps cleanse the skin. Orange is rich in vitamin C and helps restore the normal acid-alkaline balance.

5. Rosewater and sandalwood Face mask

Sandalwood had been an age-old Indian remedy for cooling the skin and bringing a glow to it. Rosewater has a refreshing quality. Take 2 tablespoons of pure sandalwood powder and make a paste by adding rose water to it. Adjust consistency and apply on the face for instant cooling and to revive dull skin.