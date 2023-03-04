Summer Felt In Spring As Mercury Crosses 37 Degrees C In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The mercury continues to soar in several places in Odisha even during the spring season giving a feeling of summer. The temperature in day time has crossed 37 degrees C in several places.

At least 15 places of the state have recorded temperature above 37 Degree C during the last 24 hours.

The state capital of Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda emerged hottest places in the state during the period recording maximum temperature of 37.8 degree Celsius, IMD stated.

The Weather department forecasted no large change in the temperature during day time. It is likely to be above normal by 2-3 degree C at several places in the State during next four to five days.

The day temperatures continue to rise in major urban areas in the state.

As per the IMD, dry weather prevailed in all districts of Odisha during the last 24 hours.

Malkangiri, Boudh, Nayagarh witnessed 37.5 Degrees c while Bolangir and Talcher recorded 37.4. Dhenkanal and Bhadrak experienced 37.2 and Titilagarh, Baripada and Ranital saw a temperature of 37 degree c.