Summer Camp in 12 Games to start at KIIT University from May 1

Bhubaneswar: Like Every Year, this Year also the Summer Camp in Various Sports and Games will start at KIIT University premises from 1st of May onwards and will continue till 30th of June 2023.

Experienced coaches will be imparting training & coaching in the games (ARCHERY, ATHLETICS, BADMINTON, BASKETBALL, CHESS, CRICKET, LAWN TENNIS, HOCKEY, SWIMMING, VOLLEYBALL, TABLE TENNIS AND HEALTH & FITNESS) for beginners as well as advanced level.

The timing of the camp is from 6AM to 9AM and 3PM to 8PM. The camp is for all age groups, interested members may collect the registration form from Sports Department, Hockey Stadium, Campus 13, KIIT – Deemed to be University.