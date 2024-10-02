New Delhi: Sumit Nagal exited the Shanghai Masters following a 6-3, 6-3 defeat in the opening round to China’s Wu Yibing on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has recently been the focus of attention due to his public disagreement with the All India Tennis Association (AITA) over his Davis Cup participation.

The AITA alleged that Sumit Nagal requested an annual payment of USD 50,000 to represent India in Davis Cup matches. However, the nation’s top singles player argued that it is customary for athletes to receive compensation for their services.

Nagal withdrew from the recent Davis Cup match against Sweden, attributing his absence to a back injury that also led to his withdrawal from the US Open men’s doubles.

“The country should judge whether this is appropriate. Ultimately, it is a decision for the government and everyone involved. Players receive payment from TOPS, and they are indeed compensated for playing in the Davis Cup,” stated AITA secretary Anil Dhupar.

Nagal did not refute the AITA’s assertion but presented his defence in a social media statement.

“In terms of compensation, I wish to clarify that it is a normal procedure in professional sports for athletes to be remunerated for event participation, including when playing for their nation. This isn’t about personal profit. My conversations with the AITA and the Davis Cup Captain are private, and I prefer not to engage in any conjecture regarding this matter,” he expressed in his statement.

