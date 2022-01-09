‘Sulli Deals’ app mastermind Aumkareshwar Thakur arrested from Indore

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell (IFSO) have arrested the Sulli Deals app creator and mastermind in the case from Indore on Sunday.

DCP KPS Malhotra, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), said that the ‘mastermind’ who created the Sulli deals app on Github to auction women online has been arrested and is being questioned by the officials.

The derogatory “Sulli Deals” mobile app had surfaced in July last year where photos of Muslim women were displayed without their consent to ‘auction’ them on the app.

Six months after this, a similar incident of harassing the women members of the minority community on social media once again came to light. A Delhi-based woman journalist lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police stating that she was being targeted by some unidentified group of people on a mobile application named ‘Bulli Bai’ yet again created on the US-based GitHub platform. Both ‘Sulli’ and ‘Bulli’ are derogatory names for women.