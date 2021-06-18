Sukinda Tehsildar Suspended For Violating COVID-19 Norms At Brother’s Wedding

Bhubaneswar: Sukinda Tehsildar Bulbul Behera, who was seen violating COVID-19 norms at her brother’s wedding at Jagatsinghpur on May 21 evening, has been placed under suspension by the State government.

The Tehsildar’s ‘naagin dance’, without wearing a mask, came to notice after a video of the wedding procession went viral on social media. It may be mentioned here that the state government in its COVID lockdown order has restricted marriage procession and the number of participants.

Soon Supreme Court lawyer and human rights activist, Radhakanta Tripathy, filed a petition in this regard.

Following this, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on June 7 had directed the Jagasinghpur Collector to act on the petition which alleged the state bureaucrat had violated COVID guidelines.

Notably, a case was also registered against the Tehsildar under Sections 188, 269, 270, and 34 of the IPC, Section 3 of ED Act, and Section 51 of Disaster Management Act on the basis of a complaint lodged by local sarpanch Silarani Khandual.

