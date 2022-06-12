Sukinda Chromite Mine of Tata Steel Mining bags prestigious ‘Kalinga Environment Excellence Award-2021’

Bhubaneswar: Sukinda Chromite Mine of Tata Steel Mining limited (TSML), located in Jajpur district of Odisha, has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Kalinga Environment Excellence Award-2021’organised by the Institute of Quality and Environment Management Services.

The award was received by Mr Sushant Kumar Mishra, Senior General Manager, Mines, TSML on behalf of the Company from the ‘Chief Guest’ Dr K Murugesan, Member Secretary, State Pollution Control Board, Odisha, His Excellency Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh at Kolkata Mr Andalib Elias and other dignitaries at the valedictory cum award ceremony during the national seminar on Sustainable Environment & Climate Change -2022 organised at Bhubaneswar.

Expressing happiness on receiving the award, Mr Pankaj Kumar Satija, Managing Director, TSML said, “Environment protection is at the centre of corporate strategy and value system of TSML and it will continue to consider biodiversity, safety, and social considerations in all its operational decisions. It believes that operating sustainably and responsibly is not just a business imperative, but also a long-term competitive advantage,” he added.

Thanking the organisers while receiving the award, Mr Sushant Kumar Mishra, said “The award is a testimony not only to some of the best environmental conservation measures that have been undertaken across TSML but also it takes us closer to our vision to be the most respected and valuable mining company in India.”

The award seeks to spread awareness on best industry practices that will assist industries to perform better on environmental management and decision-making on regulatory compliances thereby benefitting all the stakeholders.