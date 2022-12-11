Sukhvinder Sukhu Takes Oath As Himachal CM

New Delhi: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time MLA and chairman of the Congress’ state election campaign committee, took oath as the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu along with deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri took the oath in the presence of thousands of party workers.

Sukhu was selected as the Chief Minister of the state by the party leadership on Saturday. The newly-elected MLAs had previously given the party leadership the authority to make this decision.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Ji, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot and many other leaders were present in the oath ceremony.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats.