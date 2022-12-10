Sukhu To Be Next Himachal CM!

Shimla: Senior Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is likely to be the next chief minister, party sources said on Saturday. Sukhu headed the Congress campaign committee in Himachal Pradesh in the just-concluded Assembly elections.

The sources said the party high command has cleared the name of Sukhu, the MLA from Nadaun, for the top job.

He is likely to be elected as the Congress Legislature Party leader at a meeting of newly elected party MLAs in Shimla Saturday evening.

The new chief minister is likely to take oath Sunday, the sources said.

In their meeting Friday evening, the MLAs had unanimously passed a resolution authorising the party president to pick the legislature party leader, who will be the next chief minister.