Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case: Jacqueline Fernandez Withdraws Travel Plea 

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has withdraw her travel plea after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has objected to her plea.

The Delhi court reportedly has said that the matter is at a crucial stage and the actress ‘must wait till the charges are framed’.

Jacqueline, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The ED’s earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused.

Earlier this week, the actress’s counsel told the court that she was keen on visiting her ailing mother in Bahrain.

The counsel also informed that Jacqueline’s mother had suffered a stroke in December 2021 and was ‘very ill’.