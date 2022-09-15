Sukesh Chandrasekhar Extortion Case: Nora Fatehi Appears Before Delhi Police

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi on Thursday appeared before Delhi Police in connection with an extortion case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Economic Offices Wing (EOW) summoned Nora for questioning in connection the case.

Pinky Irani, who introduced Nora Fatehi to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, will be quizzed alongside the actor.

Chandrashekhar had allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh. He was allegedly running an extortion racket when he was lodged in Rohini jail, posing as officials from the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, and 12 others, alleging that he was lodged at Rohini jail as an undertrial and allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from Shivinder Singh’s wife over a period of one year.

The police had also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against him.