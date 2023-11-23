Sujata R Karthikeyan Takes Charge As OLL & Culture Dept Secy

Bhubaneswar: Senior IAS officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan has taken the charge as new Commissioner-Cum-Secretary of Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department.

On the occasion, she was welcomed by Director of Department Dilip Routrai, Special Secretary Madhusudan Das, Joint Secretary Atasi Das, Joint Director Subodh Acharya, President of Odisha Sangeet Natak Academy Arun Mohanty, Vice-chancellor of Utkal University of Culture Dr. Prasan Kumar Swain and other officials of the Department.

Karthikeyan discussed various issues of the Department and sought cooperation from the officials.

She expressed her happiness after visiting the 32nd Annual Art Exhibition organized by Bibhuti Kanungo College of Art and Crafts at Kalinga Art Gallery. She has praised the faculty members and students of the college for organizing such an exhibition.