Suicide bomber injures several at Indonesian Church on Easter holy week

Makassar: A suspected suicide bomber blew up outside a Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Makassar on the first day of the Easter Holy Week on Sunday.

Several persons were wounded in the incident, police and eye witness account said. Reports said the congregation was inside the church on the island of Sulawesi at the time of the explosion.

A priest at the church, Father Wilhemus Tulak, told the media that the suspected bomber tried to enter the church grounds on a bike, but was stopped by a security guard. Ten people were wounded in total, some of them seriously, he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, police said.

Makassar, Sulawesi’s biggest city, reflects the religious makeup of Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country with a substantial Christian minority and followers of other religions.

It may be recalled that Indonesia’s deadliest Islamist militant attack took place on the tourist island of Bali in 2002 when bombers killed 202 people, most of them foreign tourists.