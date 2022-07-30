Suicide blast rocks Kabul International cricket stadium during a T20 match

Kabul: A grenade blast during a match at Afghanistan’s main cricket stadium wounded four spectators and briefly halted the game on Friday, officials and police said.

The explosion happened at a match between Pamir Zalmi and Band-e-Amir Dragons in the country’s domestic T20 league, held at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium.

According to media reports, the blast occurred during a Shpageeza Cricket League match at the venue. It has also been learnt that the members of the United Nations were also present at the venue when the incident happened. The players and the match officials were taken in were rushed inside a bunker after the blast.

The Kabul Police headquarters have confirmed the incident. However, there has been no revelation of any casualties so far. The blast comes two days after an explosion took place near the gate of Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul.

This is the second time that a Shpageeza Cricket League match was hindered by a bomb blast. Back in 2017, a powerful bomb blast left at least three persons killed and five injured near Kabul International Stadium during a domestic T20 cricket match.

