Suhana Khan Stuns In Red Manish Malhotra Saree: Check Out Photos

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is setting the internet ablaze yet again. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared some stunning pictures of Suhana on his Instagram handle.

Suhana Khan who looked resplendent in a glitzy red saree accessorized with heavy jhumkis.

Soon after sharing the pictures, fans and fellow celebrities poured heartfelt messages for Suhana in the comments section. Suhana’s mother, interior designer and entrepreneur Gauri Khan also reacted to the post and commented, “Red it is!!!! Love the vibe, Manish.” Karan Johar also wrote, “Gorgeous,” with multiple red heart emoticons.

Suhana Khan was recently seen with her brother Aryan Khan at the IPL auction in Bangalore. They were representing their father Shah Rukh Khan’s team Kolkata Knight Riders along with Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta.