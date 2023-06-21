Suhana Khan Posts Video Performance With ‘The Archies’ Cast At Netflix Tudum Festival

Brazil: Netflix hosted “Tudum: A Global Fan Event” in Brazil, where the streaming platform announced its upcoming slate for 2023, gave a glimpse of some of the much-anticipated projects such as Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies”.

The one-of-a-kind event saw a stellar performance by “The Archies cast — Agastya Nanda (Archie Andrews), Khushi Kapoor (Betty Cooper), Suhana Khan (Veronica Lodge), Mihir Ahuja (Jughead Jones), Dot (Ethel Muggs), Vedang Raina (Reggie Mantle) and Yuvraj Menda (Dilton Doiley) — on their film’s song “Sunoh”.

The live-action musical marks the feature film debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya.

Meanwhile, The Archies will release on Netflix soon. The makers are yet to announce the release date.