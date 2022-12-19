Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda Wrap Shooting Of Debut Film ‘The Archies’

New Delhi: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda finished filming their debut film The Archies with Zoya Akhtar’s spin on the popular international comic series.

Suhana and Khushi took to the story feature on Instagram and shared the post on their respective handles too. While Suhana captioned the post, “It’s a wrap (emotional emoji) (red heart emoji)”, Khushi wrote, “And it’s a wrap on The Archies (white heart emoji)”.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

