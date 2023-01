Suhana Khan Drops Cute Childhood Pic To Wish Cousin Alia Chhiba On Birthday

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shared pictures with her cousin Alia Chhiba. She shared a throwback photo to wish her cousin on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Suhana shared a short clip featuring Alia and herself. Suhana wrote, “Happy birthday to my bestest friend, I love you (two girls and two pink heart emojis) @aliachhiba.”

Take A Look: