Suhana Khan “buys” her first home even before The Archies release; “acquires” property in Alibaug worth Rs 12.91 crore

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has already made her first big purchase. As per a report, she has bought farm land in the village of Thal near Alibaug. The worth of the purchase is Rs 12.91 crores. It seems the registration documents describe her as an ‘agriculturist’.

Suhana Khan will be soon seen on The Archies on Netflix. The project has not even come on air and she has made her first big purchase.

Suhana Khan is touted as one of the next big things by those who have seen her work.

According to Economic Times, Suhana Khan has invested in a property in Thal Village, Alibaug for Rs 12.91 crore. The property includes three houses built on a total land spread over 1.5 acres. As per the reports in ETimes, the transaction took place on June 1. The registration documents describe Suhana as an agriculturist. Suhana also paid a stamp duty of Rs 77.46 lakh.

The reports further suggest that the land was acquired from three sisters named Anjali, Rekha, and Priya Khot, who inherited it from their parents. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also owns a sea-facing property in Thal. It has a swimming pool and a helipad.

Suhana Khan will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor-Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The comic book adaptation will release next year on the streaming platform, Netflix. She also became the face of the New York-based beauty brand Maybelline. Suhana studied in New York at the Tisch School Of The Arts.