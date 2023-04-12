Suhana Khan becomes the brand ambassador of Maybelline

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has become the face of the New York-based beauty brand Maybelline. The official announcement was made on Monday after Suhana’s first-ever media event in Mumbai. She will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s next The Archies.

For the event, Suhana was dressed in a red power suit. She kept her look minimal with no accessories. As far as her makeup is concerned, she went with a dewy base, nude lips and a dash of highlighter to bring it all together. She finished off the look with open tresses and dazzling golden heels.

In her first-ever speech on stage, Suhana said, “Hi everyone. I am so excited to be here and see you guys again. We had such a good time filming. So I’m just really excited to be here and I can’t wait for you guys to see everything we have filmed. It’s an honour to be a brand ambassador for Maybelline after hoarding so many of their iconic products, especially their mascaras are amazing. But, yeah I am just super excited and happy to be a part of this brand and I can’t wait to make it shine with all of you.”

OMG!!! How mesmerizing she is… #SuhanaKhan melting our hearts as she appears for her very first media interaction. 😌🥰♥️#Maybelline pic.twitter.com/zBFo8fINVS — Suhana Khan (@SuhanaKhanClub) April 12, 2023

On the work front, Suhana will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’. The highly anticipated film marks the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film has been produced by Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India and Archies Comics. The film will release this year on Netflix.

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the project, which Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti are producing under their banner Tiger Baby.