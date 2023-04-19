Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Afwaah’ To Hit Screen On May 5

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming directorial venture “Afwaah”, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar, will have a theatrical release on May 5, the makers announced Wednesday.

Billed as a quirky thriller, the movie is produced by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s production banner Benaras Mediaworks.

“If you run, it will follow you. If you hide, it will find you… An #Afwaah will never stop chasing you… Releasing in Cinemas on 5th May, 2023,” the studio posted on its social media handles.

“Afwaah” also features actors Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Rockey Raina and TJ Bhanu in pivotal roles.

It is co-produced by Dhrub Kumar Dubey and Sagar Shirgaonkar.