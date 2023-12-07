Sudden Chill In Weather After Cyclone Miachaung

Bhubaneswar: The active low-pressure area has weakened over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas, while the associated cyclone has extended up to 3.1 km in the atmosphere. As a result, foggy weather prevailed over most parts of Odisha on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said in its X handle today.

While several areas of the state continued to experience moderate rain over the last two days, the maximum temperature dropped significantly during the last 24 hours. Koraput recorded the lowest maximum temperature of 12°C a day after the cyclonic storm Miachaung landed on Andhra Pradesh coast. In some places of the state, the mercury dropped by as much as 5°C after the cyclonic storm and the subsequent rains.