Sudarshan Pattnaik Wishes Lata Mangeshkar On Her Birthday

Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture to celebrate the birthday of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar at Puri beach. The singer, who is the recipient of three National Film Awards, turns 92 today.

The artist took to Twitter and wrote: “Happy Birthday to legendary Singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji. I am sharing One of My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha .”

<>

Happy Birthday to legendary Singer Bharat Ratna @mangeshkarlata Ji . I am sharing One of My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha #HappyBirthdayLataDidi pic.twitter.com/Mh5K0j4rQV — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 28, 2021

</>

In her career spanning nearly eight decades, she has sung thousands of songs.

Some of Lata Mangeshkar’s best songs include Tere Bina Zindagi Se, Lag Jaa Gale, Bheegi Bheedi Raaton Mein, Rangeela Re, Tune O Rangeele, Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh and Jiya Jale.

Lata is the recipient of three National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Bharat Ratna, among other honours.