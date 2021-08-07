Sudarshan Pattnaik Pays Tribute To Olympic Medalists Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia

Bhubaneswar: Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik congratulated Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and bronze medalist Bajrang Punia on Saturday with his sand Art at Golden Beach in Puri.

Ahead of the men’s javelin throw finals on Saturday, sand artist Pattnaik celebrated the youngster’s achievements and wished him good luck by creating a beautiful sand structure for the athletes.

The sand artist took to Twitter and said:

“Congratulations to @BajrangPunia for making the nation proud with a #Bronze in the men’s 65kg freestyle #wrestling at #Tokyo2020 . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha.”

“Congrats #NeerajChopra for bringing this Golden moment for India. My sandart at Puri beach in Odisha to celebrate first ever #Olympic Gold Medal for the country in Athletics. #Tokyo2020,” he twitted.

Bagging a gold medal on Saturday, Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold in track and field in the Olympic Games.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched Bronze medal in Men’s Freestyle 65kg against Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.