Sudarshan Pattnaik Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Stunning Sand Art featuring Lord Shiva

By Ananya Pattnaik

 

Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik celebrated the Raksha Bandhan festival on Monday by creating an exquisite sand sculpture of Lord Shiva on Puri beach in Odisha. The occasion also marked the last Monday of the holy month of Sawan, making his artwork particularly auspicious.

Sharing his creation on the social media platform X, Pattnaik wrote, ‘On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and last Monday of the holy month of Sawan. May Lord Shiva bless all brothers and sisters. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha.’

The artist, who is a recipient of the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honor, also runs a sand art school at Puri Beach.

