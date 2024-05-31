Sundarsan Pattnaik
Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Sculpture At Puri Beach Raises Awareness On World No Tobacco Day

By Itishree Sethy
Puri: On World No-Tobacco Day 2024, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafted an impactful sand sculpture with an important message about staying healthy.

The sculpture shows the top half of a skeleton, but the bottom half looks like it’s being eaten away by a giant cigarette. There’s even fire underneath, showing the danger of using it. This is a super creative way to remind everyone that smoking can hurt your health in a big way. By choosing not to smoke, you can stay healthy and strong!

It is worth mentioning that Sudarsan Pattnaik was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar a few days ago following breathing problems.

