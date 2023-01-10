Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Art Of Longest Hockey Stick To Welcome Visitors During Opening Ceremony Of Hockey World Cup

Cuttack: Visitors and hockey lover traveling Cuttack to watch the inaugural ceremony of Hockey world cup will be welcomed by a magnificent sand sculpture of hockey stick which was created by renowned sand artist Sudarsahn Pattnaik on the bank of river Mahanadi.

The sand art of the hockey stick claimed to be world’s largest hockey sculpture erected on the river banks in Cuttack, where the ‘celebration’ event will held on Wednesday to mark the opening of the mega hockey event starting January 13.

Pattnaik this time chose to create a 105-feet long hockey stick, using 5000 hockey balls. The sand artist used over five tonnes of sand for the sculpture which also showcases the newly built Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

Having taken two days to complete this incredible art installation, Sudarshan Pattnaik has once again showcased the passion of Odisha for the national sport.

He said, “There is a festive atmosphere in every village you travel to in Odisha because of the World Cup. It is a very special event for the people of Odisha and there are celebrations everywhere. To welcome everyone to this beautiful state, we wanted to create something unique this time, that’s why we thought of using hockey balls and create this installation.”

Sudarshan and his team of 15 students took two days to complete the installation and it will be up for display all of 11th January when thousands will throng the Barabati Stadium to catch a glimpse of Bollywood stars who will perform during the opening ceremony.