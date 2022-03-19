Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes Happy Holi with viral sand art

Bhubaneswar: Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrates the festival of Holi by creating a masterpiece on the Puri beach in Odisha. The internationally-acclaimed artist took to Twitter to share his sand art and an important message with the netizens.

Holi, one of the most vibrant festivals of India, is finally here. This year Holi will be celebrated in Odisha on March 19 (Saturday). In different parts across the country, Holi was celebrated on Friday.

According to the tale, Lord Krishna was of a dark complexion, due to which, he used to frequently complain about it to his mother Yashoda.

In addition to that, it has been said that Lord Krishna used to worry about his complexion as Radha was very fair, and Krishna used to be anxious if Radha would accept him despite the contrast in their complexion. Once, Yashoda, playfully suggested that Lord Krishna should smear Radha’s face with colours so that the difference in their complexion no longer exists. Intrigued by the idea mother Yashoda gave, Lord Krishna followed suit and smeared Radha’s face with colours.