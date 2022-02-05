Goddess Saraswati
Sudarsan Pattnaik shares breathtaking sand art of Goddess Saraswati!

By Haraprasad Das
Puri: On the auspicious occasion of Basant or Vasant Panchami, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shared breathtaking creation of Goddess Saraswati from Puri beach in Odisha.

Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is being celebrated today. This is also known as Saraswati Panchami as the goddess of wisdom and knowledge is worshiped on this day.

The word ‘Basant’ means spring and ‘Panchami’ indicates the fifth day of Magh which is also the first day of spring season.

The day is a Hindu spring festival which falls in the Magha months of January or February. India is a diverse country where a festival is celebrated in different ways depending on the regions respectively. So on Basant Panchami too, people have their own ways of ushering in the spring with much gusto.

