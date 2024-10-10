Puri: Acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to Veteran industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata with his sand art on Puri beach on Thursday.

A Padma Vibhushan recipient, the former chairman of Tata Sons passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86.

“Tribute to India’s Ratan”, #Ratan Tata #Om Shanti… Pattnaik posted in his X.

Tata was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Monday (October 7, 2024) owing to age-related issues and to control his blood pressure.

Tributes poured in from across the country, following Tata’s death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death, calling him a “visionary business leader, compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being”.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said industrialist Ratan Tata will be accorded a state funeral.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...