Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her first death anniversary

Puri: On the occasion of the 1st death anniversary of late singer Lata Mangeshkar, International sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on February 05 created a sand sculpture of Lata Mangeshkar at Puri beach in Odisha.

He created the beautiful sculpture with the message “Tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Ji, Meri Awaaaz Hi Pehechan Hai”.

Pattnaik has created a 6 feet high sand sculpture of the late singer by using about 5 tons of sand showing a huge gramophone record.

Remembering Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji, the Nightingale of Indian Cinema and legendary singer on Her First Death Anniversary today. My SandArt with message “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehechan Hai” at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/t1jQJqIe4Y — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 6, 2023

So far, Padma awarded artist Sudarsan has participated in more than 65 International sand art competitions and festivals around the world and won many prizes for our country. His sand art is based on social awareness and current issues.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 last year at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 92. Lata also known as Lata di, was a name that was synonymous with music in India. The Queen of Melody, who moved the entire nation with her deep influencing voice, was as melodious as a nightingale.