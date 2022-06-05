Sudarsan Pattnaik Marks World Environment Day With Sand Art

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of World Environment Day 2022, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created wonderful sand art at the Puri beach.

#WorldEnvironmentDay My SandArt at Puri beach in India with message “

We have #OnlyOneEarth & we need to take care of her not just for us but also for our future generations. “#SaveSoil #SaveSoilSaveEnvironment pic.twitter.com/SOkXopV7tB — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 5, 2022

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5. The day is marked to call for action to protect the environment.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is the nodal agency that organises and supports events across the world.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has launched “Clean and Green” campaign on #WorldEnvironmentDay, in a bid to make the country free of Single Use Plastic (SUP).