Sudarsan Pattnaik
StateTop News

Sudarsan Pattnaik Marks World Environment Day With Sand Art

By Haraprasad Das
64

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of World Environment Day 2022, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created wonderful sand art at the Puri beach.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5. The day is marked to call for action to protect the environment.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is the nodal agency that organises and supports events across the world.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has launched “Clean and Green” campaign on #WorldEnvironmentDay, in a bid to make the country free of Single Use Plastic (SUP).

Haraprasad Das 16878 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking