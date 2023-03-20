Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art to Celebrate Pakhala Dibasa

Puri: Odisha’s international acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a unique sand art to mark the Pakhala Dibasa today.

The Padma Shri Awardee artist took to Twitter to greet the people on the occasion.

Greetings on #PakhalaDibasa. A day dedicated to the most liked Odia delicacy, Pakhala is indeed a great feeling. Here is my installation SandArt Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/LIh8NTeAgc — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 20, 2023

Pakhala Dibasa is celebrated every year on March 20 by Odias across the globe. The day is observed to enjoy this Odia dish. Pakhaḷa is an Odia term for Indian food consisting of cooked rice washed or lightly fermented in water. This food item is considered good to beat the summer heat.