Pakhala dibasa
Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art to Celebrate Pakhala Dibasa

By Pragativadi News Service
Puri: Odisha’s international acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a unique sand art to mark the Pakhala Dibasa today.

The Padma Shri Awardee artist took to Twitter to greet the people on the occasion.

 

Pakhala Dibasa is celebrated every year on March 20 by Odias across the globe. The day is observed to enjoy this Odia dish. Pakhaḷa is an Odia term for Indian food consisting of cooked rice washed or lightly fermented in water. This food item is considered good to beat the summer heat.

