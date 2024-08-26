Sudarsan Pattnaik
Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Mesmerizing Sand Art for Janmashtami 2024

By Ananya Pattnaik

 

Puri: On the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created mesmerizing sand art with the message “Kill the Evil” on Puri Beach, Odisha.

The enthralling sand art features Lord Krishna with his dahi handis and the words “Happy Janmashtami” written alongside.

Sudarsan Pattnaik is renowned for creating captivating sand art of on various occasions.

 

Janmashtami is being commemorated today, August 26, to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. It is believed that Lord Krishna was born at midnight, and the idol of Lord Krishna is bathed in a mixture of milk, yoghurt, honey, ghee, and water.

 

 

