Sudarsan Pattnaik creates impactful sand art on World No Tobacco Day 2023

Bhubaneswar: To commemorate ‘World No Tobacco Day, well-known sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a beautiful sand art giving the message of quitting tobacco at the Puri beach.

Sundarsan Pattnaik on a beach in Odisha has created the impactful mural and posted the image on his social media handles.

The post has received a lot of attention on social media.

On the occasion of #WorldNoTobaccoDay. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha, India

Say #NoTobacco 🚭 pic.twitter.com/kvWyy5aMTJ — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 31, 2023

The theme for this year’s World No Tobacco Day is ‘We need food, not tobacco’. World No Tobacco Day is celebrated on May 31 every year to raise awareness about the harms associated with the consumption of tobacco. This year’s theme aims to raise awareness about alternative crop production and marketing opportunities for tobacco farmers and encourage them to grow sustainable and nutritious crops.

Tobacco use is not only harmful to people’s health but it also to the environment in a variety of ways. Preventing the use of tobacco in any form can help us avoid its harmful health effects while also protecting the environment.