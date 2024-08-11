Har Ghar Tiranga
Top NewsBreakingState

Sudarsan Patnaik’s sand sculpture at Puri beach appeals countrymen to join ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

By Yajati Keshari Rout

Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture on PM Narendra Modi with the message “Har Ghar Tiranga” at Odisha’s Puri Beach, urging the nation to change the DP to selfie with Tiranga.

Pattnaik has created an 8-feet-high sand sculpture of depicting the Prime Minister changing his profile picture with Tiranga, on all social media platforms.

Continue Reading
Yajati Keshari Rout 2614 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking News