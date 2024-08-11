Sudarsan Patnaik’s sand sculpture at Puri beach appeals countrymen to join ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture on PM Narendra Modi with the message “Har Ghar Tiranga” at Odisha’s Puri Beach, urging the nation to change the DP to selfie with Tiranga.
#WATCH | Renowned sand artist @sudarsansand created a sand sculpture of PM Narendra Modi with the message “Har Ghar Tiranga” at Puri Beach. pic.twitter.com/DbeHJiJJZL
— DD India (@DDIndialive) August 11, 2024
Pattnaik has created an 8-feet-high sand sculpture of depicting the Prime Minister changing his profile picture with Tiranga, on all social media platforms.
Let’s foster national unity and pride and reignite the spirit of #HarGharTiranga on the occasion of this #Independence Day on the clarion call of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji. Urging the nation to change the DP to selfie with Tiranga. My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/Vp2b8q0kKV
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 11, 2024
