Sudarsan Patnaik’s sand sculpture at Puri beach appeals countrymen to join ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture on PM Narendra Modi with the message “Har Ghar Tiranga” at Odisha’s Puri Beach, urging the nation to change the DP to selfie with Tiranga.

#WATCH | Renowned sand artist @sudarsansand created a sand sculpture of PM Narendra Modi with the message “Har Ghar Tiranga” at Puri Beach. pic.twitter.com/DbeHJiJJZL — DD India (@DDIndialive) August 11, 2024

Pattnaik has created an 8-feet-high sand sculpture of depicting the Prime Minister changing his profile picture with Tiranga, on all social media platforms.