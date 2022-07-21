Sudarsan Patnaik’s Sand Artwork Pays Tribute To President Draupadi Murmu

Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik on Thursday created sand artwork of NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu at Puri seashore.

Sudarshan Patnaik’s sand art congratulates Draupadi Murmu as president.

Heartiest Congratulations to the ‘Daughter of Odisha’ on this thumping victory and elevation to the Raisina Hills.

Smt. #DroupadiMurmu has been elected as the 15th President of India.

My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha pic.twitter.com/nwfimlDpIi — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 21, 2022

The artwork options Murmu in opposition to the backdrop of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, ignored by the three colours of the rainbow-shaped Indian flag.

Its title was “Congratulations to the President of the Individuals of India”.