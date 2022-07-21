Sudarsan Patnaik
Sudarsan Patnaik’s Sand Artwork Pays Tribute To President Draupadi Murmu

By Pragativadi News Service
Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik on Thursday created sand artwork of NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu at Puri seashore.

Sudarshan Patnaik’s sand art congratulates Draupadi Murmu as president.

The artwork options Murmu in opposition to the backdrop of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, ignored by the three colours of the rainbow-shaped Indian flag.

Its title was “Congratulations to the President of the Individuals of India”.

