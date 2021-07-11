Sudarsan Patnaik Creates 3D Sand Replica Of Lord Jagannath’s Chariot

Puri: A day before the Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra, renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created the world’s biggest sand art of 43.2″ ft long and 35ft wide chariot at the Puri beach.

In order to mark the celebrations of the Rath Yatra, the sand artist created a 3D sand art where he shows the Nandighosha chariot of Lord Jagannath.

He took 8 hours to complete the sand art. As the place is situated on the main road with heavy traffic plying, the sculptures were displayed only for a day.