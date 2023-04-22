Sudanese Army Captures General Command HQs In Central Khartoum

Khartoum: The Sudanese army on Friday said that it seized control of the army’s general command in central Khartoum after seven days of clashes with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Video clips released by the Sudanese army, obtained by Xinhua on Friday, showed a Sudanese army force celebrating in front of the main headquarters of the general command. “We are celebrating in front of the general command the expulsion of the militia and we are ready to expel them from all areas of their presence,” said the force’s commander to his soldiers in front of the general command.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said the fighting has moved to areas south of the capital Khartoum, with a cautious calm in the center of the capital city.

In a statement on Friday, the Sudanese army said it has “passed the stage of steadfastness to the stage of gradual cleaning of hotbeds of the rebel groups around the capital.”

It also published video clips of its military convoys chasing the RSF withdrawing from Khartoum.

The RSF’s website, meanwhile, posted video clips showing its soldiers celebrating Eid Al-Fitr from inside the buildings of the National Radio and Television Corporation in Omdurman, and its control of a Sudanese army camp in the Al-Bagair area.

Earlier, the RSF announced in a statement a 72-hour humanitarian truce on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, to which the Sudanese army did not respond.

No accurate statistics are available on the number of victims of armed clashes in Khartoum and other Sudanese cities.

However, the Sudanese Health Ministry earlier told Xinhua that the death toll was more than 300 and the injuries about 3,000, while the World Health Organization said on Friday that the death toll exceeded 400.