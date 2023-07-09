Sudan: Air Strike In Omdurman Kills 22

Sudan: An air strike in the Sudanese city of Omdurman on Saturday killed at least 22 people with an unspecified number of people injured as the country witnessed three months of fighting between the country’s rival generals. The attack, termed as one of the deadliest air raids yet in the three months of fighting in the neighbouring city of the capital, Khartoum, according to a brief statement by the health ministry, reported the Associated Press. Video footage posted by the ministry showed dead bodies on the ground with sheets covering them and people trying to pull the dead from the rubble.

The attack comes just a month after an air strike had killed at least 17 people including five children in Khartoum as the conflict pits the military against a powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces.

The RSF blamed the military for the Saturday attack, one of the deadliest in the fighting in urban areas of the capital and elsewhere in Sudan, as per the report. The military has reportedly attempted to cut off a crucial supply line for the paramilitary force there.

Two Omdurman residents, however, said that it was difficult to determine which side was responsible for the attack. As per the residents, the military’s aircraft have repeatedly targeted RSF troops in the area while RSF and the paramilitary troops have used drones and anti-aircraft weapons against the military.