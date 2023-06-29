Subroto Bagchi Resigns; Alka Arora Misra Is New OSDA Chairman

Bhubaneswar: After serving for seven long years, Mr Subroto Bagchi, today announced his resignation from the post as Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) due to personal reasons.

In a tweet, Mr Bagchi announced his resignation as OSDA Chairman and thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the State officials for their unstinted support and the people of Odisha for their love throughout the years.

After 7 glorious years as Chairman, Odisha Skill Dev Authority, stepping down due to personal reasons. Deeply grateful to @Naveen_Odisha for his total confidence in me, thankful to officials of the State for unstinted support & people of Odisha for their love that binds forever. — Subroto Bagchi (@skilledinodisha) June 29, 2023

Mr Bagchi also informed that, Smt. Alka Arora Misra, who is at present serving as CEO of World Skill Center, will be taking over as the new Chairman of OSDA.

In another tweet, Mr Bagchi said that as the CEO of World Skill Center, Smt. Alka Arora Misra has proved her mettle as a strong leader with a clear vision for the skill future of Odisha.

In her able hands, I am sure, the State will achieve greater heights, Mr Bagchi added.

Delighted to welcome Smt. Alka Misra as Chairperson Odisha Skill Development Authority. As CEO of World Skill Center, she proved her mettle as a strong leader with a clear vision for the skill future of Odisha. In her able hands, I am sure, the State will achieve greater heights. — Subroto Bagchi (@skilledinodisha) June 29, 2023

Retired IRPS officer Alka Arora Misra was appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of World Skill Center (WSC) by the Odisha government in October last year.

Misra is the wife of corporate honcho Santrupt Misra, who is currently Director (Group Human Resources), Group Director, Birla Carbon, and Director, Chemicals, of Aditya Birla group.