Subroto Bagchi
Top NewsBreakingState

Subroto Bagchi Resigns; Alka Arora Misra Is New OSDA Chairman

By Pragativadi News Service
45

Bhubaneswar: After serving for seven long years, Mr Subroto Bagchi, today announced his resignation from the post as Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) due to personal reasons.

In a tweet, Mr Bagchi announced his resignation as OSDA Chairman and thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the State officials for their unstinted support and the people of Odisha for their love throughout the years.

Mr Bagchi also informed that, Smt. Alka Arora Misra, who is at present serving as CEO of World Skill Center, will be taking over as the new Chairman of OSDA.

In another tweet, Mr Bagchi said that as the CEO of World Skill Center, Smt. Alka Arora Misra has proved her mettle as a strong leader with a clear vision for the skill future of Odisha.

In her able hands, I am sure, the State will achieve greater heights, Mr Bagchi added.

Retired IRPS officer Alka Arora Misra was appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of World Skill Center (WSC) by the Odisha government in October last year.

Misra is the wife of corporate honcho Santrupt Misra, who is currently Director (Group Human Resources), Group Director, Birla Carbon, and Director, Chemicals, of Aditya Birla group.

Pragativadi News Service 23318 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking