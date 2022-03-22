Subramanian Swamy Summoned By Court In Defamation Case

New Delhi: A special MP-MLA court on Tuesday issued a summons to parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy in a defamation case filed by Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga.

According to reports, Tajinder Bagga had moved the Rouse Avenue court seeking criminal defamation action against Swamy for a tweet in which the BJP MP alleged that Bagga “had been jailed many times for petty crimes” before he joined the saffron party.

Swamy had tweeted that Bagga had been jailed several times for petty crimes. “Journalists from Delhi told me that before joining BJP, Tajinder Bagga was jailed several times for petty crimes by the New Delhi Mandir Marg police station. True? Nadda should know,” added Swamy.

Hitting back, Bagga said, “Heard you are James Bond ke Chacha. Instead of tweeting Call Mandir Marg SHO, take details and Expose me. Giving you 48 Hours, uske baad meri turn. your time starts now (sic).” Bagga later sent a legal notice to Swamy and said he would file civil and criminal defamation cases if the latter did not apologise.