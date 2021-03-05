Subordinate courts, tribunals to remain closed on Saturdays: Orissa HC

Cuttack: Judicial courts, tribunals and their offices, including HC and its offices shall remain closed on Saturdays, Orissa High Court (HC) has said.

The order issued on March 4 by Orissa High Court Registrar General said:“Pursuant to Order dtd 29.01.2021 of the GA & PG Department, Govt. of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, it is hereby notified that the High Court and its Offices as well as the Sub-Ordinates Courts/Tribunals and their Offices in the State of Odisha shall remain closed on all working Saturdays until further orders.”