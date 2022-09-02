Subhashree Mohapatra died of asphyxia: Post-mortem report

Bhubaneswar: The post-mortem report of Subhashree Mohapatra, whose body was recovered from her house in Bhubaneswar recently, revealed that she died of asphyxia due to hanging. The findings of the post-mortem report suggested that the woman committed suicide and ruled out any possibility of foul play.

Kharavela Nagar police is interrogating a male friend of the deceased hailing from Nayagarh. Subhashree had called the detainee multiple times moments before her death.

Subhashree had tried to contact the detainee seven to eight times over phone on the day of the incident. Her last call duration lasted 27 seconds which she made just 30 minutes before her death. It is suspected that the deceased’s male friend had visited the spot on the day of the incident.

Subhashree’s husband Ananta Narayan Nath has also identified the detained youth.

Notably, the 35-year-old woman’s body was recovered from her house under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday night.