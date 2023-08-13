Subhalaxmi death case: Excise dept raids bars in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The officials of the Excise department on Saturday raided multiple bars in Bhubaneswar following the death of Subhalaxmi Sahu in a hotel here.

Raids were conducted on at least eight bars located in different parts of Bhubaneswar. Sources said many bars were found operating beyond the permissible timing while the CCTV at some bars were found lying defunct during the raids.

Meanwhile, a video of Subhalaxmi entering the hotel on August 2 for check-in has now gone viral on social media. In the video, the Subhalaxmi can be seen talking with someone over the phone. Subhalaxmi’s body was later found hanging from the same hotel on August 4, 2023. Police has also seized the hard disk of the CCTV camera of the hotel.