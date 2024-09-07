With all eyes set on the launch of the Subhadra Yojana on the 17th of September, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday flagged off ‘Subhadra Awareness Raths’ at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar to sensitize the public about this scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the main objective of this Subhadra Yojana is to give opportunity to every woman of the state to fulfil their dreams.

“This is not just a government scheme, it will be the identity of Odia Asmita,” Chief Minister Mohan Majhi said.

“This Subhadra Sachetanata Raths will sensitize women across the state about the scheme. This is a determined effort of our government towards fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of all the women of the state,” CM Majhi said adding that “no eligible woman would be left out of the scheme.”

Similarly, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti and Tourism Pravati Parida thanked the Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Chief Minister for designing such a groundbreaking scheme as Subhadra.

Dy CM Parida said that the Subhadra scheme was passed in the Cabinet within a few days of coming to the government and the plan is being implemented by turning promises into commitments. Subhadra Raths will make everyone aware of this scheme. She added the registration process will continue till the last beneficiary is included in the scheme.

On this occasion, a special video related to Subhadra Yojana was released and a specially prepared Subhadra awareness song was also launched.

Bhubaneswar Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, Mayor Sulochana Das, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner and ACS Anu Garg, and Principal Secretary WC&D Dept Shubha Sharma attended the programme.