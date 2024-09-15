Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Sunday transferred Rs 1 each to all the applicants who have applied for the ambitious Subhadra Yojana. The amount was done for verification purposes and the authenticity of the bank accounts as a ‘test transaction’.

All the women applicants, who have applied on or before September 15, will get their first instalment of Rs 5000 each on September 17, on the birthday of PM Narendra Modi. However, Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida assured that the registration and form fill-up process will continue until the last beneficiary is added to the Subhadra list.

“All the applicants who will apply after September 17 will also get the money. There is no need to panic. The scheme will continue till the last beneficiary gets the amount credited to her bank account,” the Deputy CM said.

She also advised all the applicants not to worry and apply as soon as possible. Till now, around 60L women have managed to apply and the CM Mohan Majhi-led BJP government aims to include at least 1 crore women under the Subhadra yojana.

“We don’t want the Subhadra money to be waylaid. So, for full proof we have sent Rs 1 each to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries,” the Deputy CM said.

“As a woman, I am confident that women will not misuse the money. This will be the foundation stone for strengthening and empowering women in Odisha. This is PM Modi’s dream of a women-led development,” she added.