As of October 7, 2024, 1.20 crore women have enrolled in the Subhadra Yojana, introduced by the Odisha Government to empower women.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Women & Child Development, Pravati Parida, stated that enrolling over one crore women beneficiaries in the groundbreaking Subhadra Yojana is a significant milestone that has been achieved today.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will distribute the first installment of the Subhadra Yojana to over 35 lakh women in the second phase on Wednesday, October 9, at Baripada.

Earlier, in the first phase, the government transferred Rs 1 to the accounts of eligible Subhadra Yojana beneficiaries to verify the transaction’s success and confirm that the beneficiaries’ bank accounts were active. However, the department has clarified that no such procedure has yet been established for the second phase.

The department has cautioned the public against being deceived by false news on social media. It is recommended to follow the official website or official social media channels of “Subhadra,” or call the toll-free number (14678) for the latest information regarding “Subhadra Yojana.”

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...