Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced the imminent rollout of the third phase of the SUBHADRA Yojana. This phase will see Rs 5,000 credited to the bank accounts of left-out beneficiaries.

During a press conference, Deputy CM Parida emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring that all eligible individuals receive their due benefits. “We are dedicated to supporting our citizens, and this phase of the SUBHADRA Yojana is a testament to our ongoing efforts,” she stated.

Beneficiaries who have not yet updated their details are urged to do so by the deadline of October 31. The government has streamlined the process to ensure a smooth and efficient transfer of funds.

Around 60L women beneficiaries have benefitted from the BJP government’s ambitious yojana in the first two phases of the first installment. The rest of the beneficiaries excluded in the first two phases will receive their share of Rs 5,000 in the 1st installment.

The government has given October 31st as the deadline to update bank details and make sure everything is correct to avoid any delays in getting the money.

Worth mentioning, the second phase money was credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries on October 9 under the ambitious women-centric scheme. Subhadra Yojana was one of the major promises made by the BJP for women in its election manifesto in Odisha.